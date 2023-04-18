Pledge to Plunge event raises $15,000 for River Essence Group projects Published 11:38 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

1 of 3

NILES — Local community members braved the icy waters of a dunk tank for a cause Sunday afternoon.

The River Essence Group’s Pledge To Plunge event raised $15,000 Sunday afternoon at Front Street Pizza Pub.

“It was awesome,” said REG President Vikki Jurgonski. “We raised good money, we’re going to be able to do some good things.”

The Pledge to Plunge, a fundraiser competition that ran through the month of March, was created to raise money for REG projects. The REG is a nonprofit organization founded to enhance the economic and social vitality of the Niles community.

The fundraiser consisted of seven teams competing to raise the most money by the end of the month. Each team had a dedicated “plunger” who would be dropped in a dunk tank as part of the event’s festivities.

Dozens of guests turned out for the event to see the plungers plummet into the frigid water, with admission funds going toward the fundraiser.

Jurgonski said her current focus is to use the funds raised to both purchase Christmas decorations for the downtown area and to beautify Riverfront Park. Other projects are in the works as well.