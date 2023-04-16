Cassopolis man gets probation for using stolen credit card Published 11:45 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A Cassopolis man who picked up and used a credit card he found at the Four Winds Casino in Dowagiac was sentenced to probation.

Joshua Samuel Northrop, 35, of Cassopolis, pleaded guilty to retaining a financial transaction device without consent and conspiracy to retain a financial transaction device without consent and was sentenced to two years probation, credit for one day served and $2,836 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Oct. 18, 2020 at the casino in Dowagiac.

Judge Herman noted that while these were his fifth and sixth felony convictions, Northrop hasn’t been in trouble since the incident. He did tell Northrop to “step up to the place and be a man about it” if he does something wrong and gets caught.