Edwardsburg man injured in rollover

Published 8:43 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023

By Staff Reports

EDWARDSBURG — An Edwardsburg man suffered minor injuries when his vehicle left the road, struck a tree and overturned in Howard Township Saturday morning according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover on Yankee Street near Wolfe Street at approximately 8:40 a.m.

of the crash showed that a SUV driven by Brandon Wiskotoni, 18, of Edwardsburg. left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Wiskotoni was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital via SMACS Ambulance for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. Seatbelt was worn during the crash. Assisting on scene was the Howard Township Fire Department and SMACS Ambulance. The crash remains under investigation.

