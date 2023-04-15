Edwardsburg man injured in rollover Published 8:43 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023

1 of 2

EDWARDSBURG — An Edwardsburg man suffered minor injuries when his vehicle left the road, struck a tree and overturned in Howard Township Saturday morning according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover on Yankee Street near Wolfe Street at approximately 8:40 a.m.

of the crash showed that a SUV driven by Brandon Wiskotoni, 18, of Edwardsburg. left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Wiskotoni was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital via SMACS Ambulance for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. Seatbelt was worn during the crash. Assisting on scene was the Howard Township Fire Department and SMACS Ambulance. The crash remains under investigation.