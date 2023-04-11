Robert O. Forster Published 4:57 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

July 11, 1942-April 8, 2023

Robert O. Forster, 80, of Jones, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Elkhart, IN. He was born July 11, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Robert and Mildred (Knitter) Forster.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 3pm until 5pm, Friday, April 14, 2023 at Newell Chapel, 83313 M-51, Decatur. Interment will be held privately. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at www.newellchapel.com.

Robert is remembered for being a simple, hardworking man. He enjoyed his time outdoors, hunting, fishing, trapping and tinkering on any engine he could get his hands on. In his younger years, he was a member of the St. Joseph valley old engine association, and took pride in his antique tractors being part of the club. He also enjoyed spending time working on and using his CB radio, along with his brother, Charlie. He worked at Sundstrand in Dowagiac for many years before his retirement. After his retirement, Robert spent his time doing what he loved, being outside and spending time with his family.

Robert will be missed by his nephew, Charles (Kathy Canavan) Forster; his niece, Cherry (David) Holmes, and other extended family members. He is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Forster; his parents; and his step-mother, Marie Forster.