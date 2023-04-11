Roadrunners sign Evanston’s Adams Published 7:06 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Prince Adams, of Evanston Township High School in Evanston, Illinois, will join former teammate Rashawn Bost on the Southwestern Michigan College men’s basketball roster this fall.

Adams signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to play for Roadrunners’ Coach Rodell Davis it was announced Tuesday. Adams becomes the second member of the SMC 2023 recruiting class, joining RJ Davis, of Glenview, Illinois.

“Our Evanston Township High School basketball program is thrilled for Prince Adams and his commitment to pursue his academic and athletic journey at Southwestern Michigan College. Prince’s elite talents and unique skill set will provide the Roadrunners with a versatile inside player with the ability to also play on the wing, said ETHS Head Coach Mike Ellis.

Adams brings some impressive numbers to Dowagiac this fall.

“He was a three-year ETHS varsity basketball letterman for us, and in his senior campaign, Prince led the Wildkits in scoring (14 ppg), rebounding (11 rpg), blocked shots (3 bpg) and free throws made (95-126, 75%). He also finished second on the team in steals (2 spg) and third on the team in assists (1.9 apg). Prince was a member of the CSL All-Conference team. Our entire Evanston community looks forward to Prince joining former ETHS teammate Rashawn Bost at Southwestern Michigan College and following the upcoming Roadrunners basketball season.”

Davis likes Adams’ versatility.

“We are excited to welcome Prince to the Roadrunner family,” he said. “He is a mobile defender that can guard 1 through 5 and gives us the rim protector that we needed in this recruiting class. He is a long, athletic player that will also help us on the defensive and offensive boards. On the offensive end of the court Prince is an emerging talent. He can dominate in the paint but also step out and make the open three. His skill set is a great fit for our open court offensive system and he will make us better on that end.

“Prince is a player that Roadrunner Nation will fall in love with quickly. He is a strong physical player that plays hard and will compete every possession.”