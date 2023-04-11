Mount Cavalry Baptist Church to host Feeding America mobile food pantry Published 6:00 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

NILES — A local church is teaming up with Feeding America West Michigan to help feed the community.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Mt. Cavalry Baptist Church, 601 Ferry St., Niles, will be partnering with Feeding America West Michigan to bring a mobile food pantry to Niles. The pantry will provide those in need with fresh food items, such as bread and produce. Only three households per vehicle.

The mobile food pantries can feed between 100 and 300 households and are hosted by a variety of organizations including churches, schools and community centers. The mobile food pantry also accounts for about 40 percent of the food distributed annually by Feeding America West Michigan.

For more information, contact Beverly Woodson at (269) 683-3813 or Mount Cavalry Baptist Church at (269) 683-0243.