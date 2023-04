Chance Huss, Niles, Published 5:14 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Chance Huss, 42, of Niles, died April 8, 2023. Funeral Service will be April 22, 2023, at 3 p.m., visitation beginning at 1pm. Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services. www.brownfuneralhomeniles.com