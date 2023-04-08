Former Detroit Lions players, Primitiv owners to headline Niles Chamber Luncheon Published 3:00 pm Saturday, April 8, 2023

NILES — Famously known as “Megatron,” Calvin Johnson Jr. and his Primitiv co-founder and former Detroit Lions teammate, Rob Sims, will be the headline speakers at the Chamber Pulse Luncheon Presented by Honor Credit Union on Wednesday, June 7. The annual luncheon is the biggest networking event in the Niles region and will be held at The Morris Estate from 11:30am-1:00pm with ticket reservation information at greaternileschamber.com.

“It’s important that the business community hears from diverse voices about what it’s like to grow a business here in Niles,” said Ryan Boeskool, Executive Director of the Greater Niles Chamber. “Calvin and Rob can uniquely speak to the need for grit and leadership to excel in the highest-level of sports as well as creating a thriving business.”

Primitiv, a Michigan-based cannabis and wellness company, has operated in Niles since 2021. “We’re proud of our Michigan roots and appreciate the opportunity to introduce ourselves to the Niles business community,” said Sims. “We’re passionate about the cannabis industry and we find that the more people learn about it, the more we are able to break down myths and stigmas that surround the plant.”

Calvin Johnson Jr. is a member of the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame, and still holds the NFL single-season receiving yards record of 1,964 set in 2012. “When Rob and I played together in the league, we came to understand the importance of a strong team, and that is what we set out to build with Primitiv,” Johnson said. “It’s critical in any business to have a strong team foundation, and we consider ourselves fortunate to have found so many talented people in this area who have joined our group.”