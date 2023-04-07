Stanley W. Kanczuzewski Published 5:14 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

Oct. 21. 1919-April 4, 2023

Stanley Kanczuzewski, 103, of Mishawaka passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Niles, MI after a brief illness. Stanley was born in South Bend, IN on Oct. 21, 1919, to the late Andrew and Mary (Shipinski) Kanczuzewski. On May 20, 1944, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka he married Anne (Zavor) Kanczuzewski. They celebrated over 60 years before her death on Sept. 4, 2004. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Alice Boyle and children, Mary and Richard Kanczuzewski. He is survived by his daughter, Carol (John) Hess; daughter-in-law, Kathy Kanczuzewski; grandchildren, Shelley Hess, John (Amy) Hess Jr., Jessica Robinson, Leroy Elliot, Richard Kanczuzewski and AJ (April) Bell; and great grandchildren, Reese (Cheyenne) Bayes, Kinzey Hess, Delaney Stacy, Austin and Samantha Kanczuzewski, Kyle, Karsten and Kamden Bell.

Stanley was a self educated man and very smart in financial matters. He enjoyed the outdoors whether it was golfing, camping, fishing or working in the garden. He also liked spending weekends at his properties in South Haven and Saddle Lake in Grand Junction, MI. he also liked working with his lathe.

He retired from Dodge Mfg. as an Inspector. In his younger years he worked for the Civilian Conservation Corp (CCC).

We would like to thank the staff at Brentwood at Niles for the great and loving care they took of dad, especially Cheyenne and Dasia and the Hospice nurse, Danielle.

The family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m., at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, with visitation 1 hour prior in the funeral home. Stanley will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka. A Celebration of Life will be at the American Legion, US 12, Edwardsburg, MI following the funeral.

Contributions can be made in Stanley’s memory to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085

