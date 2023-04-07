Janet L. Ball Published 5:09 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

Nov. 5, 1948-April 5, 2023

Janet L. Ball, 74, of Dowagiac, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, after a short illness, with her family by her side at Hanson Hospice in Stevensville.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Friday April 21, 2023, from 5 p.m., until 7 p.m., at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac. A private burial will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Janet was born Nov. 5, 1948, in Mishawaka, IN, to Ray and Loretta (Gooley) Stover. She graduated from Niles High School in 1966. On Aug. 11, 1984, she married the love of her life, Carl Ball. Janet worked for Southwestern Michigan College for over 30 years before her retirement. She then joined the Accounting Consulting PC team for many years. Janet enjoyed gardening and spending time on the beach combing for unique rocks, beach glass and shells. She loved to travel and was always up for any adventure, and spending time with her family and friends.

Janet is survived by her children, Stephanie (Jim) Elder of Dowagiac, MI, Joe (Kelly) Jerue of Decatur, MI, Amy (Ron) Conery of Channing, MI, and Andrea (Jake Smith) Smiltneek of Aurora, WI; sisters, Joann (Bob Adams) Zehrung of Henderson, NV, Judy (John) Larson of Berrien Springs and Jeanine (Tim) Pointer of Niles, MI; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Loretta Stover; husband, Carl Ball; and nephew Jason Schadler.