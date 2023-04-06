Local skating rink listed for sale Published 8:08 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — A local skating rink that has served as a source of community entertainment for decades has been listed for sale.

Skate-A-Rama, 1010 Huntly Rd., was listed for sale Tuesday at a price of $329,000.

According to the listing, the 10,600 square-foot building was built in 1960 and has provided generations of families the with the joy of skating.

The business, still in operation today, is being offered as a turn key operation if the offer is agreeable. The listing says the sale of the business and property includes booked skate parties that extend into 2024.

The Building itself is zoned Commercial-Light Industrial and offers other types of business possibilities as well. Per the listing, the open floor plan could be used for light manufacturing, storage, assembly, distribution and more.