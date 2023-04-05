Trenice (Treni) Lynn Sheteron Published 1:55 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Trenice (Treni) Lynn Sheteron, 69, of Waterford and Milwaukee, WI passed away on March 30, 2023, after a battle with kidney disease.

She is preceded in death by her partner Ralf, parents (Diane Jones and Lowell Sheteron), and “Pops” (Bill Jones).

She leaves behind four siblings: Steve (Marty), Denice (Steve), Tim (Jackie), and Ronnie (Lisa), as well as many beloved friends and relatives in Wisconsin, Michigan, and all over the world. Treni was a friend to everyone she met, and her many lifelong relationships attest to that.

Treni will be remembered as the most warm and loving aunt by Tracy (Laura) and Sheila; Jesse (Jen), Jake (Katie), and Josh (Anna); Megan, Ryan, and Justin; and Marissa (Daniyel). She was also a very proud and doting great-aunt to Miles, Mason, and Addi; Grace; Alex and Freddie; John; and Rylee, Hendrix, and Myles and a beloved aunt, cousin, and friend to her extended family in Michigan.

Treni’s passion was music and attending concerts, which she shared with those close to her. She befriended many musicians, sometimes letting them crash with her on tour.

In lieu of flowers, consider attending a concert or listening to your favorite music and thinking of her.

Burial at Prairie Grove Cemetery in Penn Township and a celebration of her life to follow — details to be determined.