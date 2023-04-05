Niles lands four on All-Wolverine Conference squad
Published 9:39 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023
NILES — Winning another Wolverine Conference boys bowling championship has its perks.
For the Niles Vikings, who successfully defended their league championship, it means having three bowlers named first-team All-Conference and an honorable mention pick.
Earning first-team selection for the Vikings were Trenton Phillips, who led the Wolverine Conference with an average of 197.58, Nathan Ryman (191.77) and Preston Sharpe (175.0).
Also named first-team were Three Rivers’ Sulley Zietlow (193.0) and Devin Svoboda (184.50), Sturgis’ Brayden Smoker (184.82), Vicksburg’s Isaac Allen (182.86) and Otsego’s Gavin Merrill (182.31).
Conner Weston earned honorable mention with an average of 171.67.
Otsego’s Chuck Kinnane was named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.
Niles led the conference in several season’s bests, both as a team and individually.
As a team, the Vikings had the league’s best game average at 870, high game 1,011, high series 1,852 and Baker average 170.62. Phillips led the league with his game average.
Vicksburg, which tied for second with Sturgis and Three Rivers, had the best Baker high game with a 231 and Baker high series with a 400.
Otsego’s Merrill turned in the high game with a 258, while Vicksburg’s Isaac Allen had the high series with a 455.
All-Wolverine Conference
First Team
Trenton Phillips, Niles
Sulley Zietlow, Three Rivers
Nathan Ryman, Niles
Brayden Smoker, Sturgis
Devin Svoboda, Three Rivers
Isaac Allen, Vicksburg
Gavin Merrill, Otsego
Preston Sharpe, Niles
Coach of the Year
Chuck Kinnane, Otsego
Honorable Mention
Owen Brewer, Sturgis
Conner Weston, Niles
Brayden O’Dell, Vicksburg
Isaac Adams, Vicksburg
Garrett Liston, Sturgis
Caleb Henson-Bohlen, Sturgis
Connor Farrish, Otsego
Lucan Hoercher, Three Rivers