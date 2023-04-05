Niles lands four on All-Wolverine Conference squad Published 9:39 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

NILES — Winning another Wolverine Conference boys bowling championship has its perks.

For the Niles Vikings, who successfully defended their league championship, it means having three bowlers named first-team All-Conference and an honorable mention pick.

Earning first-team selection for the Vikings were Trenton Phillips, who led the Wolverine Conference with an average of 197.58, Nathan Ryman (191.77) and Preston Sharpe (175.0).

Also named first-team were Three Rivers’ Sulley Zietlow (193.0) and Devin Svoboda (184.50), Sturgis’ Brayden Smoker (184.82), Vicksburg’s Isaac Allen (182.86) and Otsego’s Gavin Merrill (182.31).

Conner Weston earned honorable mention with an average of 171.67.

Otsego’s Chuck Kinnane was named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.

Niles led the conference in several season’s bests, both as a team and individually.

As a team, the Vikings had the league’s best game average at 870, high game 1,011, high series 1,852 and Baker average 170.62. Phillips led the league with his game average.

Vicksburg, which tied for second with Sturgis and Three Rivers, had the best Baker high game with a 231 and Baker high series with a 400.

Otsego’s Merrill turned in the high game with a 258, while Vicksburg’s Isaac Allen had the high series with a 455.

All-Wolverine Conference

First Team

Trenton Phillips, Niles

Sulley Zietlow, Three Rivers

Nathan Ryman, Niles

Brayden Smoker, Sturgis

Devin Svoboda, Three Rivers

Isaac Allen, Vicksburg

Gavin Merrill, Otsego

Preston Sharpe, Niles

Coach of the Year

Chuck Kinnane, Otsego

Honorable Mention

Owen Brewer, Sturgis

Conner Weston, Niles

Brayden O’Dell, Vicksburg

Isaac Adams, Vicksburg

Garrett Liston, Sturgis

Caleb Henson-Bohlen, Sturgis

Connor Farrish, Otsego

Lucan Hoercher, Three Rivers