Maureen Elam Published 12:48 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

May 27, 1948-April 4, 2023

Maureen K. Elam, 74, of Cassopolis, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at her residence. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation services.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Maureen was born May 27, 1948, in Niles, MI, to Walter J. and Florence M. (Pavey) McKibbin. On Aug. 12, 1966, she married, Albert “Jack” Elam. Maureen was employed by J.A.C. Custom Pouches in Dowagiac for 30 years, until her retirement in 2020. Maureen was a hard worker and enjoyed sewing and gardening. She was proud to make her garden a masterpiece every year. Maureen was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Her granddaughter was the light of her life. She will be missed by all who know her.

Surviving are two daughters, Lisa Elam and Lori (Luis) Abelar; and granddaughter, Aviana Abelar.

Preceding her in death were her husband; parents; and four siblings, George McKibbin, Esther Born, Bill Apted and Doris Nowak.