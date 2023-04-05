Broncos wrap up practice with Spring Football Showcase Published 2:07 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

KALAMAZOO — Spring football will wrap up this Saturday for Western Michigan University and new Head Coach Lance Taylor.

The Broncos will host its annual Spring Football Showcase in conjunction with Western Week on the campus. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Waldo Stadium.

Bronco fans are invited to a tailgate in Lot 7 (in front of the Seelye Athletic Center) beginning at 11:30 a.m., Ticket prices are $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. This ticketed event will have all you can eat food and drinks, live entertainment, and fun activities for everyone.

Fan can also participate in a Fan Fest beginning in the Seelye Center beginning at 12 p.m. The free Fan Fest will include games, activities, inflatables and a WMU Football game-worn jersey sale.

The WMU Football team will sign autographs in Seelye beginning around 12:30 p.m. The team will take the field at 2 p.m. Contests and chances to win prizes will go on throughout the event. Admission for autographs and the Spring Football Showcase is free.

The WMU Ticket Office will also be on hand to help with season tickets and to help with any ticketing questions.