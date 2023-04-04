Patricia Severson Majot Published 10:23 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

June 22, 1960-March 23, 2023

Patricia Severson Majot, 62, passed away on March 23, 2023. “Trixie”, as her husband Joel Majot always called her, died of heart failure, an end that makes no sense at all to those who loved her precisely because of her big heartedness, big laugh, goofy humor, and no holds barred love of life.

A celebration of Pat’s life will be held later in the Spring. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana is handling arrangements.

She was born June 22, 1960, in Niles, Michigan, to Leroy and Barbara (Runion) Severson. On June 30, 1995, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Joel Eugene Majot, who survives.

Also surviving are her father, Leroy Severson of Niles, MI; one sister, Suzie (Glen “Buddy”) Millin of Niles, MI; niece, Brittany Dubie; and nephew, Kyle (Christa) Millin. Pat was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Severson.

For 25 years she was “The Flag Lady”, working right next to Joel, “The Kite Man” at flea markets and festivals. Above all things she was fearless and game for adventure: in a canoe paddling far too near sundown; exploring swamps and wetlands, always the first to spot a snake on a log, or a shy heron camouflaged against the reeds; gathering beach glass on Lake Michigan’s shore; and especially, dressed to kill in black leather and rhinestones, thundering along on her motorcycle with her sister Suzie and their dearest friends in the motorcycle club, “Stiletto’s on Steel”.

Pat loved and rode horses too, amazed by their beauty, intelligence and strength. She could name all the birds that made her bird feeders theirs. In her home, golden retrievers, a cat, fish, and lizards, among other beloved critters, all knew what a good deal they had. If she could have lived outdoors all the time she probably would have, preferably in

the rain, or even better, in the snow. For her a storm was cause for celebration, something we all will remember every time we hear a clap of

thunder or notice the soft silence of a snowfall. Pat would love this, we will say, and because of her, so will we.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Reins of Life at www.reinsoflife.org in memory of Patricia Severson Majot.

