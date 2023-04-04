Niles second, Buchanan third in season-opening quad Published 8:45 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

BUCHANAN — The Niles golf team opened its 2023 season with some of the best weather for a first match in recent history.

The Vikings, Buchanan, St. Joseph and Berrien Springs were greeted by partly sunny weather with temperatures in the low 60s and little to no wind at Orchard Hills Country Club.

Golfers took advantage of the conditions as the Bears shot 174 to win the quad, while Niles was second with a 179. Buchanan shot 206 and Berrien Springs 241.

The Vikings’ Aiden Krueger shot even-par 35 to earn medalist honors.

Niles also got a 41 from Gavin Luke, a 49 from Conner Weston, a 54 from Blake Hopper and a pair of 58s from Keaton Schrader and Dillon Pearman, Owen Podlin finished with a 60.

The Bucks were led by Aiden Mondschein’s 44. Carson Shelton shot 51, Tyler Miller 55, Jacob Kuntz 56, Dean Wegner 56 and Austin Gregory 71.

Berrien Springs had Ethan Tripp with a 51, Jason Huspen a 54, Kathryn Bergan a 60, Owen Roose a 76 and Aiden Geats an 80.

Niles returns to the links Monday as it hosts Dowagiac and Berrien Springs at Orchard Hills Country Club.

Buchanan is back in action Tuesday as it hosts Edwardsburg in a non-conference match at Orchard Hills.