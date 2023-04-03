Cassopolis ranch to host adoption event for wild horses, burros Published 3:08 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Local residents interested in taking home a wild horse will have that opportunity, thanks to a government program.

The Bureau of Land Management is holding a wild horse and burro placement event May 12-13, 2023, offering approximately 60 excess animals gathered from western rangelands at the Red Horse Ranch, 64247 Library Rd., Cassopolis.

“More than 50,000 wild horses and burros are cared for in off-range facilities, including nearly 40,000 wild horses located on off-range pastures,” said Northeastern States District Manager Stephanie Carman. “Adopting a wild horse or burro is a chance to care for, and then own, a part of America’s heritage.”

Adoptions and sales will be held by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 12, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13. On both days, placements will occur in one-hour increments (five appointments per hour). Appointments can be made via email at BLM_ES_NSDO_WHB@blm.gov. The BLM requests all potential buyers and adopters to disclose their top three preferred time slots when making appointments.

The BLM’s Adoption Incentive Program was designed to help improve rangeland health in overpopulated herd management areas in the western states and to save taxpayer costs for animals held at off-range holding facilities. Through this program, qualified adopters are eligible to receive $1000 after one year of issuance of the certificate of title for an untrained wild horse or burro. The incentive is available for all untrained animals eligible for adoption with an adoption fee of $125 per animal.

Animals that are over 10 years old or younger animals who were unsuccessfully adopted out to new homes three times may be sold. BLM staff will be available to identify these animals to interested, qualified buyers.

Purchasers will receive immediate ownership of the animals.