Niles lands four, Edwardsburg three on All-Wolverine squad
Published 10:28 am Sunday, April 2, 2023
NILES — Wolverine Conference champion Otsego and runner-up Niles led the all-league boys basketball team with four selections each.
Edwardsburg, which tied Niles for second-place in the final standings, Plainwell and Paw Paw all finished with three selections.
The Vikings led the first team with a pair of picks — Jayson Johnson and Mike Phillips. Edwardsburg’s Mason Crist, Otsego’s Sam Bronkema, Sturgis’ Jacob Thompson and Three Rivers’ Andrew Brown rounded out the first-team selections.
Phillips was second in southwest Michigan in scoring with an average of 16.1 points per game. Johnson finished fifth in area scoring with an average of 12.1. Schimpa was sixth in scoring at 11.7 and Crist eighth in scoring at 10.3.
Niles had Anthony Brady Jr. earn second-team All-Wolverine Conference and Ethan Chambliss earn honorable mention status. Brody Schimpa was a second-team pick for the Eddies, while Owen Eberblein earn honorable mention.
Edwardsburg’s Steve Wright was named Coach of the Year.
All-Wolverine Conference
First Team
Mason Crist, Edwardsburg
Jayson Johnson, Niles
Mike Phillips, Niles
Sam Bronkema, Otsego
Jacob Thompson, Sturgis
Andrew Brown, Three Rivers
Coach of the Year
Steve Wright, Edwardsburg
Second Team
Brody Schimpa, Edwardsburg
Anthony Brady Jr., Niles
Blake Mark, Otsego
Cooper Smalldon, Otsego
Ashton Toliver, Paw Paw
Nick Marlow, Plainwell
Honorable Mention
Edwardsburg: Owen Eberlein
Niles: Ethan Chambliss
Otsego: Carson Miller
Paw Paw: Truman Brennan, Aydn Roth
Plainwell: Landon Majdan, Thai Nguyen
Three Rivers: Caleb Quake
Vicksburg: Grant Anderson, RJ Vallier