Niles lands four, Edwardsburg three on All-Wolverine squad Published 10:28 am Sunday, April 2, 2023

NILES — Wolverine Conference champion Otsego and runner-up Niles led the all-league boys basketball team with four selections each.

Edwardsburg, which tied Niles for second-place in the final standings, Plainwell and Paw Paw all finished with three selections.

The Vikings led the first team with a pair of picks — Jayson Johnson and Mike Phillips. Edwardsburg’s Mason Crist, Otsego’s Sam Bronkema, Sturgis’ Jacob Thompson and Three Rivers’ Andrew Brown rounded out the first-team selections.

Phillips was second in southwest Michigan in scoring with an average of 16.1 points per game. Johnson finished fifth in area scoring with an average of 12.1. Schimpa was sixth in scoring at 11.7 and Crist eighth in scoring at 10.3.

Niles had Anthony Brady Jr. earn second-team All-Wolverine Conference and Ethan Chambliss earn honorable mention status. Brody Schimpa was a second-team pick for the Eddies, while Owen Eberblein earn honorable mention.

Edwardsburg’s Steve Wright was named Coach of the Year.

All-Wolverine Conference

First Team

Mason Crist, Edwardsburg

Jayson Johnson, Niles

Mike Phillips, Niles

Sam Bronkema, Otsego

Jacob Thompson, Sturgis

Andrew Brown, Three Rivers

Coach of the Year

Steve Wright, Edwardsburg

Second Team

Brody Schimpa, Edwardsburg

Anthony Brady Jr., Niles

Blake Mark, Otsego

Cooper Smalldon, Otsego

Ashton Toliver, Paw Paw

Nick Marlow, Plainwell

Honorable Mention

Edwardsburg: Owen Eberlein

Niles: Ethan Chambliss

Otsego: Carson Miller

Paw Paw: Truman Brennan, Aydn Roth

Plainwell: Landon Majdan, Thai Nguyen

Three Rivers: Caleb Quake

Vicksburg: Grant Anderson, RJ Vallier