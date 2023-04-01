Pokagon Band hosting 14th annual Veterans Memorial Golf Tournament Published 12:32 pm Saturday, April 1, 2023

DOWAGIAC — For the 14th year, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians will host its Veterans Memorial Golf Tournament on May 26 at Hampshire Country Club.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Pokagon Potawatomi Veterans Society Military Emergency Relief Fund, which supports Pokagon citizen veterans who are both active duty and retired military.

“Now in its 14th year, the Pokagon Band’s Veterans Memorial Golf Tournament was established to help support our Pokagon Band Veterans, also referred to as Pokagon Bode´wadmik Ogitchedaw,” said Matthew Swisher, chairman of the Pokagon Bode´wadmik Ogitchedaw Board. “Funds raised from this annual golf tournament play a vital role in providing necessary support to many of our veterans that need assistance returning to civilian life after serving in the military. We also have an ageing veteran population that requires additional assistance. The needs can range from temporary financial assistance for things like healthcare and medical bills to utility bills, and vehicle and home repairs.”

The tournament will use a four-person scramble format, along with food, drinks and prizes. Individuals, teams and sponsors are welcome. The early bird registration deadline is April 7.

The tournament will begin with registration at 8 a.m. at Hampshire Country Club, followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded for several categories including: First and second place teams, men’s longest drive, women’s longest drive, men’s closest to the pin, women’s closest to the pin, and special veteran team prizes will also be awarded to the first and second place veteran teams.

Funds raised for the Pokagon Potawatomi Veterans Society Military Emergency Relief Fund are distributed by the Pokagon Bode´wadmik Ogitchedaw Board.

“Whether you support the tournament as a donor, individual player, part of a team or as a team sponsor, your contribution can make a significant difference for a Pokagon Veteran,” said Scott Brewer, a Pokagon veteran and senior vice president of Government and Community Relations & Security of Four Winds Casinos. “We really appreciate the support from all of our tournament supporters, both past and present, and we look forward to having a very successful tournament again this year.”

Here are the options for participating in the tournament:

Individual and Team Options

$100 per person ($400 per foursome) before April 1

$125 per person ($500 per foursome) after April 1

Includes entry fee for four players, golf cart, 18 holes of golf, soft drinks, lunch, dinner, goodie bag, and raffle.

Copper Team Sponsorships

$2,250 Copper Team before April 1

$2,500 Copper Team after April 1

Includes one-hole sign, entry fee for four players, special sponsor prizes, special recognition VIP services, beverages, and food throughout the day, and a raffle.

Red, White & Blue Team Sponsorships

$1,800 for Red, White & Blue Team before April 1

$2,000 for Red, White & Blue Team after April 1

Includes one-hole sign, entry fee for four players, special sponsor prizes, special recognition, golf cart, 18 holes of golf, soft drinks, lunch, dinner, goodie bag, and a raffle.

Sponsors are invited to a pre-event reception at 5 p.m., on Thursday, May 25 at Four Winds Casino South Bend.

For more information regarding registration or the event, please contact Heather Byers at hbyers@fourwindscasino.com.

Checks should be made payable to the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and mail it to Heather Byers, Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo, MI 49117.