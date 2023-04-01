Four Roadrunners earn MCCAA Western Conference honors Published 11:13 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The first Southwestern Michigan College men’s basketball season in 26 years was a success on several levels.

The Roadrunners were 15-11 overall and 9-5 at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse. Southwestern Michigan went 6-6 in the Michigan Community College Western Conference, which was good for fourth place. The Roadrunners qualified for the Great Lakes District Tournament to cap off the 2022-23 season.

The rewards for its success came in the form of four Roadrunners earning six MCCAA All-Western Conference honors.

Sean Burress, of Harvey, Illinois, was named All-Western Conference third team, while Niles’ Mikel Forrest and Mari Nichols, along with Mark Williams, of Chicago, earned honorable mention all-conference status.

Burress and Nichols were also named to the Western Conference All-Freshman Team.

Nichols led the Roadrunners in scoring this season with an average of 14.8 points per game. Burress was second in scoring at 12.8 points game, while Williams averaged 11.4 points per game and Forrest 9.4.

Williams also averaged 7.2 rebounds a game, Nichols 5.7 and Forrest 3.8. Burress led Southwestern Michigan in assists at 4.7 per game.