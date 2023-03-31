St. Joseph tops Edwardsburg in non-conference match Published 9:48 am Friday, March 31, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Visiting St. Joseph defeated the Edwardsburg boys golf team 172-204 in a non-conference match at Four Lakes Country Club Thursday.

The loss dropped the Eddies to 0-2 on the season, but veteran Edwardsburg Coach Jeff Kozinski believes his team will get better.

“It’s early in the season,” he said. “The Four Lakes grounds crew has done an awesome job with the course this spring. What we are looking for is improving each match. Last year we kind of started the same way in rough weather conditions and were able to go on a five-match winning streak.”

Andrew Kurowski led the Eddies with a 49. Carson Baker shot 50, Landon Putz 52 and Joe Shivley 53. Edwardsburg also go a 54 from Jake Emenaker and a 65 from Jacob Swihart.

“This team has what it takes to grind it out,” Kozinski said. “I’m impressed with our work ethic. I have a lot of the guys working on their games around the clock. I’m excited about our upcoming season.”

The Eddies return to the links April 11 when they head to Orchard Hills Country Club to take on Buchanan. The Bucks will then travel to Edwardsburg to play at match at Four Lakes April 13/