Jan. 25, 1988-March 25, 2023

Rhea Raykel Martinez, 35 of Royal Oak, Michigan passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, after a brief illness.

Rhea was born on Jan. 25, 1988, in Niles to Jesse and Julie (Brown) Martinez.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Julie.

Those left to cherish her memory are her father, Jesse Martinez of Niles, her children; Ashley Roger Peruski, Marceline Trinidad Peruski and Sim Jesse Peruski and her long time companion, Dillion Peruski. She is also survived by her siblings, Carlos (Lilia) Martinez of Niles, Jesse Adam (Aubrie) Martinez of Farmington Hills, MI., Josh Allen (Katie Feehan) Martinez of Niles, Connor Brown and Ethan Brown as well as numerous cousins and other extended family members.

Rhea loved her family. She volunteered for March Reading month at her son’s school. Rhea also enjoyed playing games and the family time that went along with it. She would play card games, board games and tabletop games. Family gatherings were always a special time for her to be with her family. She was most passionate about her children. Rhea would do anything for them and loved them deeply.

A Visitation for Rhea will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St. Niles, MI. A funeral service will begin at 5 p.m., celebrated by her cousin, Fr. Vito Martinez.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com

Memorials in Rhea’s name may be made to Judson Center for Autism at https://www.judsoncenter.org/