Marion Marie Larson Published 8:20 am Friday, March 31, 2023

Jan. 18, 1934-March 20, 2023

Marion Marie (Kinsel) Larson, 89, of Niles, MI, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Riveridge Health and Rehabilitation in Niles.

Marion was born Jan. 18, 1934, in Three Oaks, MI, the daughter of the late Fredrick and Minnie (Hebner) Kinsel. She worked at the Gerber Factory until saving up to go to college in Miami, FL, for a year, where she met Karl Heinz Pueschel, whom she married. They moved back north. She married Herbert Larson of Minneapolis, MN, after divorcing Karl. In 1967, she left Herb, and took her daughter, Karen, and settled in Cleveland for several years, where she worked as a secretary at the now defunct Guarantee Specialty Company. After 1983, she moved to Indianapolis, where she studied in a nursing program. After resigning that program in 1988, she moved back to Southwestern Michigan, settling in Niles. She enjoyed participating in activities with her co-residents at Riveridge and was a voracious reader. She also liked candy.

Marion is preceded in death by her sister Marie (Kinsel)Strandberg, brother, Fred Kinsel, and half-sister Elsie Smilke.

Marion is survived by her daughter Karen Larson of Denver, CO.

A funeral service will be begin at 7 p.m., in the funeral home held on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Services, 615 E Main Street, Niles, MI. Friends and relatives may meet with the family from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the funeral home before the service. Burial will take place in Weesaw Township Cemetery by her family.

For those unable to attend, a live stream of the service may be seen at https://www.facebook.com/halbritterwickensfuneralservices

Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com

Memorial contributions may be given to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, SW Michigan chapter www.namiswmich.org