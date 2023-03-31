Conrad L. “Lewis” Burton Published 8:15 am Friday, March 31, 2023

Jan. 13, 1932-March 3, 2023

Conrad L. “Lewis” Burton was born in Flora, Indiana, January 13, 1932, to Von and Thelma (Perry) Burton. He died March 3, 2023, in Hospice of Cincinnati after a brave struggle with different cancers for many years. He was 91 years old.

In 1937, his family moved to Aurora, Indiana. Connie began his schooling in Aurora. In 1947, the family moved back to Flora so that Connie’s father, Von, could begin managing the family business; Burton Heating and Plumbing established by Von’s father, Charles.

After high school, he attended Indiana University. On June 8, 1952, he married his soulmate Ardith Ann Mullin and soon became a wonderful and loving father to their daughter Cheryl.

Connie’s ROTC training at IU eventually led to his commission as a United States Air Force officer. After additional OTC training in Texas, he was assigned to Burtonwood Airforce Base, outside of Liverpool, United Kingdom in 1955. This was the beginning of his motor pool and household goods specialization career in the USAF. He was given many assignments: New Mexico, California, Tachibana, Japan, Vietnam and Stuttgart, Germany, Hampton and Newport News, Virginia after which he finally retired.

Connie returned to the U.S. in 1964 and back to IU in Bloomington, Indiana to obtain an MBA; after which he became a valued government employee at the Pentagon for four years. During his tenure at the Pentagon one of his most interesting and notable successes was his contributions to getting the C-5 and C-5A military aircraft operational as cargo haulers.

The family put into storage all the household goods and packed clothes and set off for Southwest Michigan for a “forever” home. Glyndwr (Glen dower) was found outside of Decatur, Michigan; a twenty-acre farm with asparagus fields, fruit trees and everything on a wish list, including a greenhouse.

The family lived there until 2012. Connie and his wife Ann discovered several new hobbies and interests including operating a roadside stand where they sold fruit, vegetables and flowers grown on the property.

Connie and Ann became extremely interested in genealogy. They also reviewed and researched the local graveyards and published several books about the local Michigan graveyards and genealogies. Another interest was researching and publishing the records of the local Quaker churches. They also published two family newsletters with information discovered by the many readers. They founded the Van Buren Genealogical Society in Decatur, Michigan, and were also members of the Indiana and Ohio Genealogical Societies. They also maintained two “antique” shops.

On June 25, 2012, Ann died in Kalamazoo, Michigan. They had been married for 60 years and 2 weeks. Conrad decided to downsize and move to Cincinnati, Ohio.

In 2013, Conrad and Rosebud (black lab dog) were on their way to Twin Towers. He lived in patio home 5027. He made many, many friends at Twin Towers and held the position of President of the Resident Council. He enjoyed oil painting and returned to performing with the Play group. Conrad enjoyed the annual bus trips to Florida, Gatlinburg, and Canada. He was always ready to travel-especially if he did not have to drive or plan the trip, as he had many times with his family, known as “Burton Hectic Tours”.

Conrad would always try to make situations better and easier for his fellow residents. For many years he and Rosebud would put newspapers closer to the residents’ doors and pull the recycling containers up to the residents’ garages to help. He was always available to give rides to residents wherever they needed to go.

Conrad was never one to sit down at a gathering, he was continually “working the room.” He has and will continue to be missed and cherished.

He was one of the few “Great Guys” in the world.

Thank you to all the employees of Twin Towers Health Pavilion and Hospice of Cincinnati-Twin Towers for their medical care as well as being so good to him during his stay. You all are most appreciated.

The services are, currently, undetermined but in the planning stages. A memorial service will be held at Twin Towers at a date to be determined. Later, Conrad will travel to Flora, Indiana to be buried beside his wife in Maple Lawn Cemetery.

Memorials in Conrad’s name can be made to a local animal shelter or a charity of your choice. www.springgrove.org