Charles I. Bussard Published 8:22 am Friday, March 31, 2023

April 16, 1939-March 23, 2023

Charles Ira Bussard, 83, of Jones, died Thursday, March 23, 2023.

His life began April 16, 1939, in Elkhart, Indiana, born to Charles and Louise Bussard.

Charles enjoyed woodworking, blacksmithing, and working on his family farm.

Charles will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his son, Charles Bussard; three grandchildren; two sisters, Connie Bussard, Sherry Bussard; and one brother, Walter Bussard; one half-brother, William (Phyllis) Shup.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sons, David Bussard, Byron Bussard.

Family and friends will gather for a memorial service at a later date, to be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis.