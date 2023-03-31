Brandywine opens season with 7-0 win over New Buffalo Published 7:37 am Friday, March 31, 2023

NILES — A trio of Brandywine pitchers tossed a two-hit shutout as the host Bobcats opened their 2023 baseball season with a 7-0 over New Buffalo Thursday afternoon.

Owen Hulett started, and worked the first four innings, allowing one hit with eight strikeouts and a walk. Ethan Adamczyk worked one inning and Robby Dillard two innings. They combined for five strikeouts, while allowing just one hit.

A three-run third inning gave the Bobcats command of the non-conference contest.

Leading 1-0 after scoring a run in the first, Brandywine used a one-out triple by Hulett and three consecutive singles to product its three runs.

Drew Deming, Kaeden Warfield and Jacob Sherrick all singled for the Bobcats and drove in a run.

Brandywine (1-0) added a pair of runs in the sixth.

With one out, Brock Dye and Jamier Palmer had back-to-back singles to set the table for Jaremiah Palmer to drive in a run with a ground ball to the Bison shortstop and a Hulett single, which Jaremiah Palmer scored on.

Hulett was 3-for-4 to lead the Brandywine offense, which included a triple and an RBI. Deming drove in a pair of runs for the Bobcats. Jaremiah Palmer and Warfield both picked up RBIs.

Ethan Lijewski started and took the loss for New Buffalo.

Brandywine is now off until April 11 when it travels to Coloma for a non-conference single game.