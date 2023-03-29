Four Flags Antique Mall finds new ownership Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

NILES — Owning a business has been a dream for TJ Sears as long as he can remember.

So when the opportunity to purchase Four Flags Antique Mall came up, he could not say no.

Starting April 1, the business will be rebranded as Four Flags Antiques, 218 N. 2nd St., under the ownership of Buchanan residents Chris and TJ Sears.

“I’ve always wanted a business,” TJ Sears said. “They offered the opportunity and I just wanted to snag it up. I love antique collectibles and things like that. I’m excited about it.”

The Searses will be taking over for Leslie and Bill Lakeman, who purchased the business from Jeannie and Mike Gilbert in October 2020. The Four Flags Antique Mall anchors the retail district on the north side of downtown at N. Second and Sycamore streets. The two-story building has long been a destination for those seeking a unique find, décor or a piece of history. TJ Sears has worked at this shop for two years under the ownership of the Lakemans.

Sears said guests can expect to see several changes and updates on the progress over the next several months. The business will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, as well as a two-day spring open house on the 22nd and Sunday, April 23. The business will continue to offer booth spaces to rent for existing and newly interested vendors. It will also be offering estate liquidation sale services.

Those interested in renting a booth or a small display case can message or contact Four Flags Antiques at (269) 683-6681, or stop and see us in person.

TJ Sears looks forward to the new business venture and continuing the impact it has on the community.

“I’m super excited about it,” he said. “Everyone that comes in here, they always tell us their stories or they see stuff in here that they remember growing up with or their grandparents had. Overall, it’s fun.”