Debra J. Sass Published 7:41 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

May 2, 1955-March 26, 2023

Debra J. Sass, age 67, of Bloomingdale, died Sunday, March 26, 2023.

She is survived by her brother, Kenneth (Cheryl) Sass.

Debra will be laid to rest in Prairie River Cemetery in Centreville, Michigan.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel in Cassopolis.