Daily Data: Wednesday, March 29
Published 12:35 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023
SOCCER
DOWAGIAC 5, NILES 0
At Niles
Halftime Score
Dowagiac 1, Niles 0
Goals
D – Maggie Weller
D – Faith Green
D – Jessa Davis
D – Johanna McDonald
D – Jenna Ward
Shots on Goal
Dowagiac 10
Niles 8
Saves
Dowagiac 8 (Triana Lee)
Niles 8 (Matti Riggenbach)
Records: Dowagiac 2-1, Niles 0-1
TRACK & FIELD
Girls Results
PLAINWELL 76, EDWARDSBURG 61
At Plainwell
(Winner, Top 5 Edwardsburg Finishers)
100: 1. Natalie Anson (PL) 13.28, 2. Abby Hess (ED) 13.65, 3. Amelia Colvin 14.06, 5. Emmalee Hayden 14.79; 200: 1. Natalie Anson (PL) 27.81, 2. Danni Purlee (ED) 28.52, 3. Abby Hess (ED) 28.96; 400: 1. Alexis Poel (PL) 1:07.71, 3. Kaylee Barnes (ED) 1:11.63; 800: 1. Claire Ritchey (ED) 2:39.54; 1,600: 1. Claire Ritchey (ED) 5:58.12; 3,200: 1. Josie Longcore (PL) 13:31.18, 5. Kennedy Kaylor (ED) 14:59.88; 100 hurdles: 1. Jadyn Erdody (PL) 19.44, 2. Lauren (ED) 19.89; 300 hurdles: 1. Raya Mergen-Henry (PL) 53.86, 2. Macy Andress (ED) 55:36, 5. Lauren Penteris (ED) 59.86; 400 relay: 1. Plainwell 54. 32, 2. Edwardsburg (Emmalee Hayden, Danni Purlee, Amelia Colvin, Abby Hess) 54.85; 800 relay: 1. Edwardsburg (Emmalee Hayden, Sarah Pippin, Abby Hess, Amelia Colvin) 1:56.69; 1,600 relay: 1. Edwardsburg Danni Purlee, Sarah Pippin, Macy Andress, Claire Ritchey) 4:35.70; 3,200: 1. Plainwell 11:07, 2. Edwardsburg (Macy Andress, Kennedy Kaylor, Liyah Worthington, Claire Ritchey) 11:11.94; Shot put: 1. Jadyn Harman (ED) 27-3, 2. Nashae Joiner (ED) 26-10.5, 4. Kourtney Zarycki (ED) 21-3.5; Discus: 1. Aly Obren (ED) 76-6, 2. Nashae Joiner (ED) 65-5, 3. Jadyn Harman (ED) 64-8, 5. Kailey Sharp (ED) 55-6, 5. Adelina Garcia (ED) 48-8; High jump: 1. Sarah Pippin (ED) 5-1, 2. Lauren Penteris (ED) 4-6; Pole vault: 1. Ava Collier (PL) 7-6, 3. Lily Peat (ED) 6-6, 4, Adrianna Whalen (ED) 6-6, 5. Maya McLaughlin (ED) 6-0; Long jump: 1. Jadyn Erdody (PL) 14-8.5, 4. Khaylin Homan (ED) 12-10, 5. Emerson Crist (ED) 12-8
Boys Results
PLAINWELL 71, EDWARDSBURG 66
At Plainwell
(Winner, Top 5 Edwardsburg Finishers)
100: 1. Ryan McDaniel (PL) 11.53, 2. Will Moore (ED) 12.19; 200: 1. Ryan McDaniel (PL) 24.79, 3. Noah Shephard (ED) 25:23, 4. Will Moore (ED) 25.42, 5. Noah Jacobs (ED) 26.10; 400: 1. Mobius Stubblefield (ED) 54.16, 3. Dylan Leep (ED) 58.57; 800: 1. Thai Nguyen (PL) 2:10.5, 2. Kaleb Brown (ED) 2:12.08, 5. Titus Devlin (ED) 2:29.78; 1,600: 1. Dane Bailey (ED) 4:48.02, 3. Maguire Johnson (ED) 5:26.98, 5. George Scupham (ED) 5:31.05; 3,200: 1. Isaac Veen (PL) 10:29.70, 2. Dane Bailey (ED) 10:30,66, 4. George Scupham (ED) 12:00.41, 5. Gavin Ayers (ED) 12:55.56; 110 hurdles: 1. Zeke Pegura (ED) 18.40, 3. Matthew Anders (ED) 21.49; 300 hurdles: 1. Carter Monette (PL) 47.42, 2. Matthew Anders (ED) 50.09; 3. Zeke Pegura (ED) 55.01; 400 relay: 1. Edwardsburg (Dylan Leep, Grady Ostrander, Carsen Cebra, Kya Bryant) 48.6, 800 relay: 1. Plainwell 1:39.93, 2. Edwardsburg Kya Bryant, Grady Ostrander, Carsen Cebra, Mobius Stubblefield) 1:40.81; 1,600 relay: 1. Edwardsburg (Kaleb Brown, Mobius Stubblefield, Kya Bryant, Dylan Leep) 3:46.44; 3,200 relay: 1. Plainwell 8:59.90, 2. Edwardsburg (Kaleb Brown, Jon Leith, George Scupham, Mason Coles) 9:41.87; Shot put: 1. Michael Griffey (PL) 46-5, 2. Oscar Morris (ED) 43-5, 3. Larson Fessenden (ED) 41-6, 4. Steven Anders (ED) 38-8.75; Discus: 1. Larson Fessenden (ED) 156-7, 3. Donovan Meyers (ED) 116-11, 4. Oscar Morris (ED) 94-8; High jump: 1. Zach Overmeyer (ED) 5-8, 2. Aydon Goorhouse (ED) 5-6, 3. Zeke Pegura 5-6, 4. Chase Karkiewicz (ED) 5-0; Pole vault: 1 Christian Peacock (ED) 8-6; Long jump: 1. Gavin Schosso (PL) 18-6.5, 4. Noah Shepard (ED) 16.5-5, 5. Noah Jacobs (ED) 15-10