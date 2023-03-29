Bobcats lead All-Lakeland with three first-team selections
Published 12:11 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023
NILES — Lakeland Conference runner-up Brandywine led the all-league boys basketball first team with three selections.
Champion Benton Harbor, Berrien Springs and Buchanan all had a pair of first-team picks. Dowagiac did not have a player selected.
Representing the Bobcats on the first team were Jamier Palmer, Jaremiah Palmer and Michael Palmer. Thomas VanOverberghe and Cade Preissing, of Buchanan, were first-team selections. Kole Blasko and Brady Blasko represented Berrien Springs on the first team. Grant Gondrezick and Brian Gillespie, of Benton Harbor, rounded out the team.
VanOverberghe was third in the area in scoring with an average of 14.9 points per game, while Jaremiah Palmer was fourth at 13.4 and Preissing seventh at 10.6.
The Shamrocks’ Craig Blasko was named Coach of the Year.
Brandywine’s Byron Linley, Nylen Goins, Brock Dye and Robert Whiting were second team/honorable mention picks. Dillon Oatsville, of Buchanan, was a second team/honorable mention pick, as were, Berrien Springs’ Josiah Pittman and Allen Taylor.
All-Lakeland Conference
First Team
Grant Gondrezick, Benton Harbor
Brian Gillespie, Benton Harbor
Jamier Palmer, Brandywine
Jaremiah Palmer, Brandywine
Michael Palmer, Brandywine
Kole Blasko, Berrien Springs
Brady Blasko, Berrien Springs
Thomas VanOverberghe, Buchanan
Cade Pressing, Buchanan
Coach of the Year
Craig Blasko, Berrien Springs
Second Team/Honorable Mention
Antwan Callahan, Benton Harbor
Montell Hubbs, Benton Harbor
Byron Linley, Brandywine
Nylen Goins, Brandywine
Brock Dye, Brandywine
Robert Whiting, Brandywine
Michah McFarland, Berrien Springs
Josiah Pittman, Berrien Springs
Allen Taylor, Berrien Springs
Dillion Oatsville, Buchanan