Bobcats lead All-Lakeland with three first-team selections Published 12:11 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

NILES — Lakeland Conference runner-up Brandywine led the all-league boys basketball first team with three selections.

Champion Benton Harbor, Berrien Springs and Buchanan all had a pair of first-team picks. Dowagiac did not have a player selected.

Representing the Bobcats on the first team were Jamier Palmer, Jaremiah Palmer and Michael Palmer. Thomas VanOverberghe and Cade Preissing, of Buchanan, were first-team selections. Kole Blasko and Brady Blasko represented Berrien Springs on the first team. Grant Gondrezick and Brian Gillespie, of Benton Harbor, rounded out the team.

VanOverberghe was third in the area in scoring with an average of 14.9 points per game, while Jaremiah Palmer was fourth at 13.4 and Preissing seventh at 10.6.

The Shamrocks’ Craig Blasko was named Coach of the Year.

Brandywine’s Byron Linley, Nylen Goins, Brock Dye and Robert Whiting were second team/honorable mention picks. Dillon Oatsville, of Buchanan, was a second team/honorable mention pick, as were, Berrien Springs’ Josiah Pittman and Allen Taylor.

All-Lakeland Conference

First Team

Grant Gondrezick, Benton Harbor

Brian Gillespie, Benton Harbor

Jamier Palmer, Brandywine

Jaremiah Palmer, Brandywine

Michael Palmer, Brandywine

Kole Blasko, Berrien Springs

Brady Blasko, Berrien Springs

Thomas VanOverberghe, Buchanan

Cade Pressing, Buchanan

Coach of the Year

Craig Blasko, Berrien Springs

Second Team/Honorable Mention

Antwan Callahan, Benton Harbor

Montell Hubbs, Benton Harbor

Byron Linley, Brandywine

Nylen Goins, Brandywine

Brock Dye, Brandywine

Robert Whiting, Brandywine

Michah McFarland, Berrien Springs

Josiah Pittman, Berrien Springs

Allen Taylor, Berrien Springs

Dillion Oatsville, Buchanan