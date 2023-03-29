Annette Benjamin Published 12:41 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

July 9, 1938-March 27, 2023

Annette Benjamin, 84, of Dowagiac, passed away at her home on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Annette was born on July 9, 1938, to the late Clyde and Margie (Callahan) Cole in Niles, Michigan. In 1958, Annette wed John Benjamin and together the two had three children. Annette was lucky enough to be a homemaker and thoroughly enjoyed being home raising her children and then being able to be a caretaker for her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and loved purple flowers. Annette will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Margie Cole; husband, John Benjamin; son, Johnny Benjamin; and sister, Ruthann Osborn.

Annette is survived by her children, Debbie (Garry) Wallace, Steve (Marcy) Benjamin, and Danny (Carol) Benjamin all of Dowagiac; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Donald (Patsy) Cole of Niles; several special nieces and nephews; and many extended family members and close friends.

A memorial service to honor Annette’s life will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services at 1 p.m. with a time of visitation two hours prior. Interment will be held at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Annette’s memory may do so to Caring Circle Hospice located at 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.