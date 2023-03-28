Fourth of July fireworks show set for July 3 Published 11:48 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

NILES — Bright, colorful lights will be returning to Niles’ night sky on Fourth of July weekend.

The Niles City Council moved to approve the 2023 fireworks display during Monday’s meeting. The annual display is scheduled for July 3 after dusk.

The city will submit a contract for use of a school facility to the Niles Board of Education to hold the event on Apple Festival grounds. The duration of the show will be approximately 20 minutes.

According to a memo to the council from City Manager Ric Huff, the city received two proposals for service: a proposal from Mad Bomber Fireworks of La Porte, Indiana totaling $22,000 and a proposal from Kirk Proshwitz of Buchanan, Michigan totaling $16,000, with Proshwitz’s proposal selected based on price per shell. The cost of the fireworks display will be charged to the Community Promotions Fund.

In other business, the council members quickly passed the 11 remaining items on the agenda, which included hiring JP Workman Group of Niles in the approximate amount of $19,000 for its recruitment services to assist in filling the vacant Assistant Utilities Manager position, as well as considerations for approving costs of repairs and replacement of equipment at the Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Water Filtration Plant. Council members unanimously accepted and approved these measures.

Another item approved the purchase of 750 tons of bulk rock salt through MiDEAL for the next winter season, as well as the acceptance of the National Opioids Settlement Agreement in the amount of $62,051.70, to be received over a 13 year period, with funds being used to educate and train first responders in providing life saving treatment for opioid overdoses as well as to purchase Narcan.