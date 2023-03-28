Dowagiac’s annual Easter Eggstravaganza set for April 1 Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The 22nd annual Easter Eggstravaganza hosted by the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce will be hosted 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1.

This year’s event will take place at Dowagiac City Hall Park and the Dowagiac Train Depot.

“Mother Nature and spring have challenged us in the past. Last year the kids gathered eggs and snowballs,“ stated Matt Money, Marketing and Event Coordinator for the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce. “But fun is had regardless of the weather.”

While waiting for the egg hunt, which will begin at noon, families can visit with the Easter Bunny, participate in lawn games and decorate the sidewalks with chalk from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Additionally, the traditional Be a Bunny Costume Contest will return.

“Children can dress festively and creatively and three prizes will be awarded: Best Overall, Most Colorful and Most Original,” said Dr. Tim Dowsett, co-organizer of the event and Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce Vice President.

This year’s Easter Eggstravaganza has been underwritten by these corporate sponsors: Eckman Chiropractic Clinic, Honor Credit Union, Sandy and Rachel’s Medical Massage, SEMCO, and the Myers-Henry and Hassle Century 21 Team; and in kind donations from Dowagiac Family Dentistry, Southwestern Michigan College Honors Program and Who Knew Consignment.

Easter Eggstravaganza events are open to the public and free of charge. If the event is canceled due to extreme weather, the Chamber’s phone message and Facebook posts will relay that information. The Chamber of Commerce phone contact is (269) 782-8212. In case of cancellation, the event will be held the following Saturday.