Union man injured after being struck by vehicle in Porter Township Published 12:53 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Union man was injured Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Porter Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that deputies of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded at 6:35 a.m. Monday to a pedestrian vs. pick-up traffic crash that occurred at the intersection of US-12 Highway and Robbins Lake Road in Porter Township. Investigation showed that Blaine McClure, 34, of Union, was walking in the roadway and was struck by a pick-up driven by Harold Gray, 66, of Battle Creek. McClure was transported to Elkhart General Hospital via SEPSA Ambulance for minor injuries.

Mr. Gray was not injured. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but drugs appear to be a factor for McClure’s role in the accident. Assisting on scene were Porter Township Fire Department and SEPSA ambulance. The crash remains under investigation.