Buchanan man gets prison time for attempted break-in Published 2:18 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

NILES — A Buchanan man is going to prison after being sentenced Monday in Berrien County Trial Court for attempting to break into the Lowe’s store in Niles Township.

Daniel Soos, 35, of Buchanan, pleaded guilty to attempted breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny and was sentenced to 16 months to five years in prison with credit for 187 days served. He must pay $258 in fines and costs and $2,617.79 in restitution to Lowe’s.

The incident occurred Aug. 3, 2021 at the Niles Lowe’s in Niles Township. He also faces similar charges in Illinois.

Soos’ attorney noted that Soos was stealing items to sell to support his drug habit, saying that his client has a very bad drug addiction.

Berrien County Trial Judge Jennifer Smith said Soos has a lengthy criminal history and had failed to take of opportunities to address his drug addiction in the past.

“While I agree that probation with a chance for more rehabilitation is a possible option, you have to be ready to accept treatment,” the judge said. “You haven’t been ready and I don’t see anything to show that the situation is different. You’ve been unwilling to accept help in the past.”

“You were stealing items to sell to get money for drugs,” she added. “The only thing I can do until you decide you want help is to place you outside of the community. Nothing leads me to believe you wouldn’t steal again if you got out.”

A number of area residents were sentenced to probation and/or jail, including two people sentenced for third offense drunk driving.

Timothy Alan Danley, 66, of Niles, pleaded guilty to third offense drunk driving and was sentenced to two years probation, 90 days in jail with credit for four days served, 120 days tether and $1,619 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Jan. 6 in Niles Township. Danley totaled his vehicle in the incident. This was his fourth actual impaired driving conviction.

Judge Smith noted that his most recent drunk driving conviction before this one was in 2013. “Here we are in 2023 with the same behavior,” she said. “It’s a credit to you that you’ve stopped drinking now. It could have been much more serious for you and for others.”

“It’s disturbing that you continued to drink after the 2013 charge,” she added. “I would have hoped you would have taken a good hard look at your drinking after the 2013 conviction. I don’t know what it’s going to take for you to not consume alcohol and drive.”