Cassopolis Youth Wrestling Club qualified 13 for MYWAY state finals Published 9:50 am Sunday, March 26, 2023

KALAMAZOO — The Cassopolis Youth Wrestling Club sent 13 wrestlers to this weekend’s MYWAY State Championships at Wings Stadium.

Qualifying for the finals were Claton Bussey, Vin Borsa, Waylon Schmidt, Kaysen McCoy, Baran Stevens, Gavin Schmidt, Knox McCoy, Christopher Davison, Jesse Lemon, Lucas Bloss, Cylis Krukowski, Antonio Ballard and Tyler Haines.