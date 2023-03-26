Brandywine dominates at own indoor tournament Published 12:49 pm Sunday, March 26, 2023

NILES — Host Brandywine won seven of eight flights and finished second in the other to easily win its own indoor tournament at the Lakeland Athletic Club Saturday afternoon.

Hannah Earles, Mari Allen, Cortney Bstes and Abagail Sollowway were the champions in the singles flights for Brandywine.

Hannah Conway and Amber Cowen, Tressa Hullinger and Sydney Olson, and Isabelle Sosnoski and Jaelyn Franks were the doubles champions for the Bobcats.

Chloe Sidenbender and Dani Holden finished second at No. 1 doubles for the Bobcats.

Brandywine finished with 23 points, while Paw Paw was the runner-up with 13 points. Three Rivers was third with 12 points.

“Just a great way to open the season as we had two doubles starters out,” said Brandywine Coach Joe Marazita. “I was impressed with Hannah [Earles] moving up to No. 1 singles and taking first place. Abagail and Sydney also played really well. I know it’s early in the season, but this team has the makings to be very special.”

Brandywine Indoor

At Lakeland Athletic Club

Team Scores

Brandywine 23, Paw Paw 13, Three Rivers 12

Flight Champions

Singles

Hannah Earles (BW), 2. Mari Allen (BW), 3. Cortney Bates (BW), 4. Abagail Solloway (BW)

Doubles