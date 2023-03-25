Daily Data: Saturday, March 25 Published 4:04 pm Saturday, March 25, 2023

Here are the final boys and girls 2022-23 basketball standing and leading scorers.

BOYS

WOLVERINE

Otsego 12-1 18-5

Niles 10-4 15-11

Edwardsburg 10-4 12-9

Plainwell 9-5 11-12

Vicksburg 5-9 7-17

Three Rivers 4-9 8-14

Sturgis 3-11 5-16

Paw Paw 2-12 5-18

LAKELAND

Benton Harbor 7-1 16-8

Brandywine 6-2 25-3

Berrien Springs 5-3 13-10

Buchanan 2-6 13-11

Dowagiac 0-8 2-20

Southwest 10

North Division

Comstock 10-5 13-11

Decatur 8-7 12-11

Lawrence 8-7 14-11

Hartford 7-7 10-13

Bangor 2-13 6-17

Bloomingdale 1-13 2-21

South Division

Cassopolis 14-0 18-5

Centreville 12-2 18-8

White Pigeon 10-4 12-10

Mendon 5-9 11-14

Marcellus 2-12 9-16

SCORING LEADERS

G PTS AVG

Davion Goins, Cass 22 379 17.2

Mike Phillips, Niles 25 402 16.1

Thomas VanOverberghe, Buch. 24 357 14.9

Jaremiah Palmer, Brandywine 28 374 13.4

Jayson Johnson, Niles 26 315 12.1

Brody Schimpa, Edwardsburg 21 246 11.7

Cade Preissing, Buchanan 24 255 10.6

Mason Crist, Edwardsburg 21 217 10.3

Kenny May, Cassopolis 23 232 10.1

GIRLS

WOLVERINE

Vicksburg 14-0 23-1

Edwardsburg 9-5 17-8

Paw Paw 9-5 13-10

Plainwell 8-6 15-10

Otsego 7-6 12-11

Three Rivers 6-7 11-9

Sturgis 2-12 3-20

Niles 0-14 0-22

LAKELAND

Buchanan 8-0 23-2

Brandywine 6-2 21-3

Benton Harbor 4-4 15-9

Dowagiac 2-6 12-11

Berrien Springs 0-8 7-14

SOUTHWEST 10

North Division

Bloomingdale 14-1 16-8

Lawrence 9-6 14-10

Hartford 6-9 8-15

Decatur 4-11 5-18

Bangor 2-12 7-15

Comstock 0-14 1-20

South Division

Cassopolis 14-0 17-7

Mendon 10-4 18-6

White Pigeon 7-7 12-11

Centreville 7-7 9-13

Marcellus 6-8 10-12

SCORING LEADERS

G PTS AVG

Faith Carson, Buchanan 24 492 20.5

Ellie Knapp, Brandywine 16 252 15.8

Atyanna Alford, Cassopolis 24 286 11.9

Alanah Smith, Dowagiac 23 261 11.3

LaBria Austin, Buchanan 23 258 11.2

Maggie Weller, Dowagiac 23 256 11.1

Adeline Gill, Brandywine 23 252 11.0