Daily Data: Saturday, March 25

Here are the final boys and girls 2022-23 basketball standing and leading scorers.

 

BOYS

WOLVERINE

Otsego                         12-1     18-5

Niles                            10-4     15-11

Edwardsburg            10-4     12-9

Plainwell                     9-5       11-12

Vicksburg                    5-9       7-17

Three Rivers               4-9       8-14

Sturgis                         3-11     5-16

Paw Paw                     2-12     5-18

 

LAKELAND

Benton Harbor          7-1       16-8

Brandywine               6-2       25-3

Berrien Springs         5-3       13-10

Buchanan                   2-6       13-11

Dowagiac                    0-8       2-20

 

Southwest 10

North Division

Comstock                   10-5     13-11

Decatur                       8-7       12-11

Lawrence                    8-7       14-11

Hartford                      7-7       10-13

Bangor                        2-13     6-17

Bloomingdale            1-13     2-21

 

South Division

Cassopolis                   14-0     18-5

Centreville                   12-2     18-8

White Pigeon              10-4     12-10

Mendon                        5-9      11-14

Marcellus                    2-12      9-16

 

SCORING LEADERS

                                                              G        PTS      AVG

Davion Goins, Cass                             22        379         17.2

Mike Phillips, Niles                             25        402        16.1

Thomas VanOverberghe, Buch.          24        357      14.9

Jaremiah Palmer, Brandywine           28        374      13.4

Jayson Johnson, Niles                         26        315      12.1

Brody Schimpa, Edwardsburg            21        246      11.7

Cade Preissing, Buchanan                  24        255      10.6

Mason Crist, Edwardsburg                 21        217      10.3

Kenny May, Cassopolis                       23        232      10.1

 

GIRLS

WOLVERINE

Vicksburg                    14-0       23-1

Edwardsburg               9-5        17-8

Paw Paw                       9-5       13-10

Plainwell                     8-6       15-10

Otsego                         7-6       12-11

Three Rivers              6-7       11-9

Sturgis                         2-12     3-20

Niles                            0-14     0-22

 

LAKELAND

Buchanan                    8-0       23-2

Brandywine                 6-2       21-3

Benton Harbor           4-4       15-9

Dowagiac                    2-6       12-11

Berrien Springs         0-8       7-14

 

SOUTHWEST 10

North Division

Bloomingdale             14-1     16-8

Lawrence                    9-6       14-10

Hartford                      6-9       8-15

Decatur                       4-11     5-18

Bangor                        2-12     7-15

Comstock                    0-14     1-20

 

South Division

Cassopolis                   14-0     17-7

Mendon                       10-4     18-6

White Pigeon              7-7       12-11

Centreville                   7-7       9-13

Marcellus                    6-8     10-12

 

SCORING LEADERS

                                                     G        PTS    AVG

Faith Carson, Buchanan          24        492      20.5

Ellie Knapp, Brandywine         16        252      15.8

Atyanna Alford, Cassopolis     24        286      11.9

Alanah Smith, Dowagiac        23         261      11.3

LaBria Austin, Buchanan        23        258      11.2

Maggie Weller, Dowagiac      23         256      11.1

Adeline Gill, Brandywine         23       252      11.0

 

