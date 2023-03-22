Edwardsburg cannabis business interested in opening smoking lounge Published 12:25 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — A local cannabis business voiced its desire to explore the possibility of opening a smoking lounge during Monday’s Edwardsburg Village Council meeting.

Representatives from Dr. A’s Re-Leaf Center spoke briefly about the possibility of opening a smoking lounge within their property as a separate business entity. Though details on the plan were minimal, they were seeking support from the village so they could investigate the concept further. The lounge would possibly be a private space with a separate entrance and staff for testing equipment and marijuana products, as well as for private gatherings. Several members of the council requested additional details before committing to any feedback. Concerns were raised over how to handle customers who may wish to drive after marijuana consumption and what updates would be required to the Village ordinance before any approval.

In other business, the council approved a variety of financial reports and invoices, including its payment for the 2023 Audit and amendments to the March budget. Among the invoices was the final payment for legal services for the village’s defense against a lawsuit dating back multiple years and appeals from a business who had been denied a marijuana business license. Village President Dennis Peak expressed his joy and relief that the time for appeals had expired and that Edwardsburg could put the dispute behind them. They also approved the proposed 2023-2024 budget, after opening a brief public hearing on the matter to hear from the community.

Peak also offered up recommendations for trustee appointments, with only two new changes; appointing Trustee Nancy Stoner to serve on the Buildings and Grounds Committee and Trustee Sam Garwood to serve on the Planning Commission. He commended the entire council for their engagement in the village. The appointments were approved unanimously.

In further business, various committees provided updates on normal business, including permits, water system upgrades and repairs, and street repaving. The Cemetery Board reported on an upcoming event on September 30th by the Edwardsburg Historical Museum, including a tour and possible Civil War and Revolutionary War reenactments. The Edwardsburg Cemetery is the resting place to multiple Civil War veterans, as well as a single veteran of the Revolutionary War. Maps and additional information on the cemetery is available at villageofedwardsburg.org/cemetery.

The next Village Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, April 17th at the Village Hall.