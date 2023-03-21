Rebecca Mullis Published 1:28 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

April 10, 1951-March 19, 2023

Rebecca Pheneger Mullis, 71, better known as Becki with an “i”, ended her eight-year battle with lung cancer on the last day of winter, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in her Niles, Michigan home, surrounded by loved ones.

Becki was born on April 10, 1951, in Newark, Ohio, to Betty Gail (Lyons) Pheneger and Robert Lee Pheneger. She and her twin, Roberta, were the third and fourth of five sisters, a close-knit group from cradle to Becki’s literal bedside in her last days. Becki married Charles Thomas Mullis on June 17, 1972, in Granville, Ohio Methodist Church, eventually moving to Niles, Michigan. Their 50-year marriage produced two sons, three grandchildren, and countless friendships.

Becki worked 19 years at Brandywine High School as the counseling secretary and another ten years at Notre Dame in food service. A creative soul, Becki delighted loved ones with original paintings, handcrafted cards, and whimsical crafts. Her green thumb was unrivaled, gracing indoors and outdoors with flowers, vegetables, and greenery. A great animal lover, Becki spent a lifetime caring for critters, both domestic and wild, her own and others. She always had a cookie for the dog, a treat for the cat, food for the fish, seed for the birds, and scraps for the neighbor’s chickens.

Becki’s greatest joy was her family and friends, for whom she always kept the campfire and home fires burning. Becki is survived by husband Charles T. Mullis; son Matthew R. Mullis; son Benjamin C. Mullis and his wife Nicole; grandchildren Abigail, Ian, and Elsanora Mullis; sisters Susan Hand, Sally Fisher, Roberta Stover, and Molly Roberts; brother-in-law Ed Mullis and his wife Judy; sister-in-law Vicki Mullis; her dog Chief and her cat Brutus. Becki will be interred at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville, Ohio. Memorials in Michigan and Ohio will occur at a date to be determined.

By request of the family and in place of flowers and gifts, please donate to St. Jude’s Hospital, so children don’t have to suffer what Becki did. Donate by Phone: at (800) 608-3023 or online at www.stjude.org/donate. Becki’s family would like to sincerely thank their friends and family, Elara Caring, and the BMG Oncology of South Bend. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

