One dead, two injured in three-vehicle Mason Township crash Published 11:57 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

MASON TOWNSHIP — An Elkhart man is dead and two Niles men were injured after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Mason Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that his office responded to a three-vehicle injury crash at 5:21 a.m. Tuesday on US-12 near Kensington Rd., Mason Township. Investigation showed the driver of a black BMW 325, Timothy Waudby, 58, of Elkhart Ind., was traveling west-bound on US-12. Waudby’s vehicle crossed the centerline on US-12, crashing into oncoming traffic. Waudby’s vehicle first struck a silver Jeep Gladiator and then a Silver Nissan Frontier. Waudby succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The driver of the Jeep Gladiator was Wane Ondresky, 56, of Niles. Ondresky had minor injuries and was treated and released on scene. The driver of the Nissan Frontier was Joshua Kronewitter, 45, of Niles. Kronewitter had minor injuries and was transported by SEPSA Ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor and seat belts were worn at the time of the crash. This crash remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies on scene include Porter Township Fire Department, SEPSA Ambulance Service, Edwardsburg Ambulance Service, and MDOT.