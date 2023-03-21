Judy K. Standley Published 3:21 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Nov. 2, 1945-March 16, 2023

Judy K. Standley, age 77, passed away on March 16, 2023, surrounded by her loved

ones. She was born Nov. 2, 1945, in Sterling, Colorado to Robert Duane and Lillian Walkinshaw.

As a child, she moved with her family to Bellevue, Michigan. She grew up riding her horse, Trixie, playing cowboys and Indians with her brother, Tim, and playing dolls with her sister, Connie. At Bellevue High School, Judy was a majorette, a high school cheerleader and played the French horn. This is where she met the love of her life, Franklin Standley. Four years his junior, Judy watched Frank play football and basketball and told her sister she was going to ask him to the Sadie Hawkins Dance. He said “yes” and the rest as they say is history. The two were inseparable love birds.

Frank and Judy were married Nov. 19, 1966, in Battle Creek, Michigan and celebrated 56 years of marriage last November.

As a new nurse, Judy cared for babies and comforted new mothers. Judy also cared for the elderly nuns at St. Mary’s College in South Bend, Indiana. Later in life, Judy offered

comfort, aid and compassion to residents at the Cloisters in Deland, Florida.

Nursing may have been her profession, but being a mother and grandmother was her passion and greatest achievement. Judy was a beloved mother who was always there when we needed her. Judy was happiest when she was with her family. Nothing in the world gave her as much joy and pride as spending time with her children and

grandchildren. Whether it was in the stands on a cold midwestern evening watching her grandsons, Ryan, Will and Jack, play football, in a Florida gym watching her oldest granddaughter, McKenna, spike a volleyball or in a ballet theatre watching her youngest granddaughter, Merritt, dance, she was loving every minute of it and cheering up a

storm. Judy was a dedicated mother to her daughters, Melissa and Melanie. She showed them what it means to be a mother: putting your children first, loving unconditionally and always supporting them on their journeys through life.

Judy is survived by her husband, Frank D. Standley, her two daughters and their husbands, Melissa and Darren James and Melanie and Justin Goheen; her two siblings, Connie Doerr and Robert Timothy Walkinshaw; her five grandchildren, Ryan James, McKenna Gooch and her husband Shaun, Will Goheen, Jack Goheen and Merritt Goheen.

Judy has joined her mother and father in heaven and is looking down on her family with love in her heart and a glass of chardonnay in her hand. The world is a better place

because God lent us Judy for 77 years and we are forever grateful that He chose us to be her family.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday March 25, 2023, at The Lutheran Church of Providence,1696 Providence Boulevard, Deltona, Florida 32725. A Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the Service begins at 11 a.m., also at the Church. Interment will be private in Daytona Memorial Park.

