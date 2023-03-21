Daily Data: Wednesday, March 22
Published 10:18 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023
BRANDYWINE 71, PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 62
At Portage
BRANDYWINE 71
Jamier Palmer 10, Nylen Goins 19, Jaremiah Palmer 14, Michael Palmer 11, Byron Linley 15, Robert Whiting 2, Brock Dye 0. TOTALS: 29 4-6 71
PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 62
Luke Smith 3, Kash Pohl 2, Ben Smioth 4, Grady Eklund 30, Jamison Eklund 23. TOTALS: 22 8-9 62
Brandywine 21 36 52 71
Pewamo-Westphalia 19 32 48 62
3-point baskets: Brandywine 9 (Linley 3, Goins 3, Jamier Palmer 2, Jaremiah Palmer 1), Pewamo-Westphalia 10 (G. Eklund 8, J. Eklund 1, Smith 1). Total fouls: Brandywine 10, Pewamo-Westphalia 6. Records: Brandywine 25-2, Pewamo-Westphalia 19-7
QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday, March 21
At Waterford
Flint Beecher 55, Detroit Loyola 49
At Ypsilanti
Ecorse 57, Laingsburg 46
At Gaylord
Traverse City St. Francis 72, St. Ignace 44
At Portage Central
Brandywine 71, Pewamo-Westphalia 62
SEMIFINALS
Thursday, March 23
At Michigan State University’s Breslin Center
Flint Beecher (22-4) vs. Ecorse (20-4), noon
Traverse City St. Francis (23-4) vs. Brandywine (25-2), 2 p.m.
FINAL
Saturday, March 25
At Michigan State University’s Breslin Center
4:30 p.m.