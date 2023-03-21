Daily Data: Wednesday, March 22

Published 10:18 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

By Staff Report

BRANDYWINE 71, PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 62

At Portage

BRANDYWINE 71

Jamier Palmer 10, Nylen Goins 19, Jaremiah Palmer 14, Michael Palmer 11, Byron Linley 15, Robert Whiting 2, Brock Dye 0. TOTALS: 29 4-6 71

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 62

Luke Smith 3, Kash Pohl 2, Ben Smioth 4, Grady Eklund 30, Jamison Eklund 23. TOTALS: 22 8-9 62

 

Brandywine                 21        36        52        71

Pewamo-Westphalia  19        32        48        62

3-point baskets: Brandywine 9 (Linley 3, Goins 3, Jamier Palmer 2, Jaremiah Palmer 1), Pewamo-Westphalia 10 (G. Eklund 8, J. Eklund 1, Smith 1). Total fouls: Brandywine 10, Pewamo-Westphalia 6. Records: Brandywine 25-2, Pewamo-Westphalia 19-7

 

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, March 21

At Waterford

Flint Beecher 55, Detroit Loyola 49

At Ypsilanti

Ecorse 57, Laingsburg 46

At Gaylord

Traverse City St. Francis 72, St. Ignace 44

At Portage Central

Brandywine 71, Pewamo-Westphalia 62

 

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, March 23

At Michigan State University’s Breslin Center

Flint Beecher (22-4) vs. Ecorse (20-4), noon

Traverse City St. Francis (23-4) vs. Brandywine (25-2), 2 p.m.

 

FINAL

Saturday, March 25

At Michigan State University’s Breslin Center

4:30 p.m.

 

More Sports

Southwestern women receive numerous Western Conference honors

Bucks, Bobcats dominate All-Lakeland squad

Ebo’s record-setting performance help Notre Dame advance

D2: Lansing Catholic claims first title since 1995

Print Article