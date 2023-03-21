Bucks, Bobcats dominate All-Lakeland squad Published 12:08 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

NILES — Undefeated Lakeland Conference champion Buchanan and runner-up Brandywine dominated the first-team all-league girls basketball team.

The Bucks and Bobcats both had three players named first-team in a vote of the league coaches. Buchanan’s Gabe Miller was named Coach of the Year.

First-team selections for Buchanan, which finished with a perfect 8-0 record, were Faith Carson, LaBria Austin and Alyssa Carson. Faith Carson, who led southwest Michigan in scoring with an average of 19.3 points per game, was named the Lakeland Conference’s Most Valuable Player.

Austin finished seventh in area scoring with an average of 10.2 points per game.

First-team picks for the Bobcats were Ellie Knapp, Adeline Gill and Kadence Brumitt.

Knapp, who missed the first two and a half months of the season as she recovered from knee surgery, ended up the area’s second leading scorer at an average of 15.4 points per game. Gill was southwest Michigan’s fourth leading scorer with an average of 11.9 points per game.

Dowagiac’s Maggie Weller and Alanah Smith both earned first-team all-league honors. Smith was the area’s fifth leading scorer (11.3) and Weller the sixth leading scorer (11.1).

Rounding out the first team were Benton Harbor’s Desrae Kyles and Jmya Jordan.

All-Lakeland Conference

Girls Basketball

First Team

• Faith Carson, Buchanan

LaBria Austin, Buchanan

Alyssa Carson, Buchanan

Ellie Knapp, Brandywine

Adeline Gill, Brandywine

Kadence Brumitt, Brandywine

Desrae Kyles, Benton Harbor

Jmya Jordan, Benton Harbor

Maggie Weller, Dowagiac

Alanah Smith, Dowagiac

• Denotes MVP

Coach of the Year

Gabe Miller, Buchanan

Second Team

Hannah Herman, Buchanan

Jillian McKean, Buchanan

Miley. Young, Brandywine

Adelyn Drotoz, Brandywine

Aubre Smith, Berrien Springs

Kabrina Mays, Benton Harbor

Honorable Mention

Hannah Tompkins, Buchanan

Grace Constable, Berrien Springs

Josie Lock, Dowagiac

Audrey Johnson, Dowagiac

Ireland Prenkert, Brandywine