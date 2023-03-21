Bucks, Bobcats dominate All-Lakeland squad
Published 12:08 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023
NILES — Undefeated Lakeland Conference champion Buchanan and runner-up Brandywine dominated the first-team all-league girls basketball team.
The Bucks and Bobcats both had three players named first-team in a vote of the league coaches. Buchanan’s Gabe Miller was named Coach of the Year.
First-team selections for Buchanan, which finished with a perfect 8-0 record, were Faith Carson, LaBria Austin and Alyssa Carson. Faith Carson, who led southwest Michigan in scoring with an average of 19.3 points per game, was named the Lakeland Conference’s Most Valuable Player.
Austin finished seventh in area scoring with an average of 10.2 points per game.
First-team picks for the Bobcats were Ellie Knapp, Adeline Gill and Kadence Brumitt.
Knapp, who missed the first two and a half months of the season as she recovered from knee surgery, ended up the area’s second leading scorer at an average of 15.4 points per game. Gill was southwest Michigan’s fourth leading scorer with an average of 11.9 points per game.
Dowagiac’s Maggie Weller and Alanah Smith both earned first-team all-league honors. Smith was the area’s fifth leading scorer (11.3) and Weller the sixth leading scorer (11.1).
Rounding out the first team were Benton Harbor’s Desrae Kyles and Jmya Jordan.
All-Lakeland Conference
Girls Basketball
First Team
• Faith Carson, Buchanan
LaBria Austin, Buchanan
Alyssa Carson, Buchanan
Ellie Knapp, Brandywine
Adeline Gill, Brandywine
Kadence Brumitt, Brandywine
Desrae Kyles, Benton Harbor
Jmya Jordan, Benton Harbor
Maggie Weller, Dowagiac
Alanah Smith, Dowagiac
• Denotes MVP
Coach of the Year
Gabe Miller, Buchanan
Second Team
Hannah Herman, Buchanan
Jillian McKean, Buchanan
Miley. Young, Brandywine
Adelyn Drotoz, Brandywine
Aubre Smith, Berrien Springs
Kabrina Mays, Benton Harbor
Honorable Mention
Hannah Tompkins, Buchanan
Grace Constable, Berrien Springs
Josie Lock, Dowagiac
Audrey Johnson, Dowagiac
Ireland Prenkert, Brandywine