Jones man gets prison time for assaulting girlfriend Published 8:58 am Monday, March 20, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A Jones man was sentenced to prison Friday in Cass County Circuit Court for assaulting his girlfriend.

Joseph Fox, 30, of M-60 in Jones, pleaded guilty to domestic violence third offense and was sentenced to three years two months to five years in prison. He must pay $1,548 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred March 30, 2022 in Jones. Fox assaulted the victim who grabbed her by the throat and dragged her across the floor. She called police but he had fled by the time police arrived.

Judge Herman noted that Fox has 23 criminal convictions at 30 years of age, including 16 separate incidents of assault such as domestic violence and assaults on police. He also has five drug or alcohol convictions. “Since you’ve been an adult, you’ve had non-stop involvement in the system,” he said.

The judge said he saw no reason to deviate from the sentencing guidelines which called for prison. He cited Fox’s criminal history and failure to address his anger management issues. “For 13 or 14 years, you’ve had numerous, numerous opportunities,” he said.

