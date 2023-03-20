George “Tom” Stewart Published 5:33 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

George “Tom” Stewart, 84, of Niles, passed away at his home on Feb. 23, 2023.

Tom was born on Nov. 23, 1938, to the late Clyde and Somora (Webb) Stewart in Gleason, Tennessee. He moved to Michigan in the early Sixties, where he married Rose Marie Ruthsatz and the union was blessed with a son. Even though the marriage ended, they remained friends throughout the years.

Tom worked many years for businesses in the area such as French Paper Company and National Standard. His retirement years included a stint in Florida but he returned to Michigan to remain close to friends and family.

A lifelong car enthusiast, Tom was a fixture at local car shows and enjoyed many road trips to shows, and museums across the country. He owned, and built a number of classics, customs, and ‘cool’ cars. He enjoyed gathering with friends for a ‘cruise’, or coffee, and shop talk.

He enjoyed family get-togethers for fellowship, and conversation. Always a fan of home cooking, he preferred an unhurried meal at a good diner, or a family potluck.

Tom is survived by son Dave (Jaye Murphy) of California; Sue Fuller, and Linda Lennox.

A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., on March 30, 2023, at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St, in Niles. Tom will be laid to rest with his parents, and brothers in Gleason, Tennessee on April 3, 2023.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com