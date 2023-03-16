Loretta Richardson Published 8:17 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

Feb. 26, 1922-March 14, 2023

Loretta Richardson, 101, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at A Place Called Home.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 603 McCleary St., Dowagiac, with Pastor David Schmidt officiating. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens in Niles. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Clark Chapel, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Loretta’s name may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkchapel.com.

Loretta was born Feb. 26, 1922, in Dowagiac, to Gottlieb and Willhemina (Schopinski) Ruff. On Sept. 6, 1941, she married the love of her life, Edwin Richardson. Together, they raised 5 children. Loretta enjoyed being outdoors gardening. She loved quilting, crocheting, and polka dancing in her spare time. Most of all she loved her family, and they will always remember her love of cooking and singing her favorite song “A Bushel and a Peck.”

Loretta is survived by her children, Ernest Richardson, Margaret Ibbotson, William (Deb) Richardson, Phillip Richardson and Irene (Michael) High; grandchildren, Aaron (Tami) Richardson, Alisa (Rob) Wilson, Renee (Kirk) Cathamirer, Ron (Jeanie) Petty, Laura (Eric) Franz, Valerie (Chad) Rohdy, Thomas (kate) Ibbotson, Josh Karnes, Stephanie (Scott) Halverson, Justin Karnes, Shawna Karndes, Nina Richardson, Kyle (Allison) High, Mathew (Maddi) High and Brandon (Ashley) High; 27 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gottlieb and Willhemina Ruff; husband, Edwin Richardson; and siblings, Albert Ruff, Lydia Lockman, Erwin Ruff, Anna Rossman, Herman Ruff, Rudolph Ruff, Reinhart Ruff, Emma Kempton, Adolf Ruff, Elsie Kingsley and Paul Ruff.