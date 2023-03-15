Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce announces new board members Published 3:07 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

NILES — The Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce has announced two new members to its Board of Directors.

Tracy Waggoner, Business Development Manager for The Modineer Group, and Bryan Van Itallie, President of Pratt Intermodal Chassis, have recently joined the board.

“Chamber leadership recognized that we lacked representation from the manufacturing community on our board,” said Ryan Boeskool, Executive Director. “The Niles region is home to many thriving manufacturers, and we welcome Tracy and Bryan to help give voice to the needs of these employers.”

Newly elected to a three-year term:

Tracy Waggoner, Business Development Manager for The Modineer Group: Tracy has worked in the industry and region for the last 20 years and now leads business development for The Modineer Group. He recently helped the company consolidate their corporate staff into a new corporate headquarters here in Niles.

The company is making considerable investments in its Niles facilities and continues to be a predominant employer for the region. Tracy has personally taken a strong interest in the community and serves on the board for the Downtown Development Authority.

“Modineer has a long history in the Niles community and it gives me great pride to be involved with local leadership to help make the community an even better place to call home,” Waggoner remarked.

Bryan Van Itallie, President of Pratt Intermodal Chassis (PIC): Bryan has been successful at building and leading world-class multi-cultural teams for both Fortune 100 and small, family-owned companies, and now he is shepherding PIC through a period of tremendous growth. His experience also includes working with other local chambers and brings many fresh ideas to his new position with the Niles board.

The newly chamber-sponsored Human Resources Director Roundtable was the result of Bryan’s encouragement.

“The chamber has been very supportive with arranging tours of our facility with local elected officials and skill trade-minded high school students curious about a career in manufacturing,” said Van Itallie. “I’m looking forward to working with a chamber so supportive of local manufacturers.”