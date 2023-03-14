Dowagiac Chamber announces new 2023 events Published 1:32 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce announced today that the circus is coming to town, homes are on tour again and barbeque is on the menu.

The organization revealed its 2023 slate of events will include new events and activities added to an already very full calendar of seasonal festivals.

Culpepper and Merriweather Circus will raise their big top tent Tuesday, June 20, in Dowagiac. The company will perform two 90 minute shows at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. that will include aerialists, horses, big cats and more. This show is family friendly, and the touring group has stated that people can watch the tent being raised that morning.

Also added to the Chamber calendar is a revival featuring both history and architecture. The Dowagiac Home & Garden Tour, Saturday, June 24, hosted by the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce Home Tour Committee, will feature six homes and one downtown “Upper” apartment. The tour showcases the architectural diversity and unique character of Dowagiac.

The complete list of featured properties that can be toured has not been released, but the committee did share one distinguished property that will be included: the Archibald B. and Amanda Gardner House – The Maples. According to the Society of Architectural Historians, built in 1895 -1897, “the massive Romanesque Revival stone house was designed for entertaining. It was built for Archie B. Gardner (1870–1944), grandson of Philo D. Beckwith, who in 1871 founded the Round Oak Stove Company and who was a manufacturer and an international distributor of wood- and coal-burning stoves. Gardner also served as the company’s cashier, treasurer, and director.”

Additionally, Matt Money, Marketing and Event Coordinator for the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce, announced that Dowagiac’s annual summer festival will have a new flavor.

“This July we will hold the Doe-Wah-Jack Bar-Bee-Que and Summer Festival, holding a backyard barbecue competition on Saturday of the two day festival,” he said.

Individuals and businesses will be able to compete in the event that will be staged downtown. Also featured during the summer festival will be Southwestern Michigan College’s Steve’s Run, music, food, amusement rides, street vendors and children’s activities. The Summer Festival is scheduled for July 14th and 15th.

Food and commercial vendor registration forms for both summer and fall festivals are available on the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce website, dowagiacchamber.com under the Events tab for each event. More information on the new events, locations and ticket sales will also be made available on the website’s Event pages.